Apple is expected to launch the Mac Pro 2022 next year, featuring an Apple Silicon processor and a new design that’s smaller than the existing Intel model.

Apple announced back in 2020 that it will be converting all of its Macs from Intel chips to Apple Silicon processors. It looks like the Mac Pro could be one of the last Apple devices to get the upgrade, which makes sense since it also demands the most power.

Reports from Bloomberg suggest the Mac Pro 2022 will have two processor options, with one being twice as powerful as the chip inside the MacBook Pro 2021 and the other offering four times more grunt.

As for the design, Bloomberg claims the Mac Pro will “look like a smaller version of the current design.”

For more details on the Mac Pro 2022, keep reading on and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

The Mac Pro 2022 is expected to launch next year, with Apple previously promising it would complete its Apple Silicon transition before the end of 2022.

Apple leaker Mark Gurman (via 9to5mac) has recently confirmed that Apple is still on track to launch the Mac Pro 2022 before its self-assigned deadline.

Price

There’s no word from yet from Apple, or any reliable tipsters regarding the price of the Mac Pro 2022.

The existing Intel-powered model has a steep starting price of £5499. We expect the Apple Silicon model to cost something similar, especially after seeing the rumoured lofty specs.

Specs

The Mac Pro 2022 will feature Apple Silicon processor options, which are tipped to be substantially more powerful than the rumoured M1X chip inside the MacBook Pro 2021.

There will apparently be two Mac Pro processor options, with the first having 16 performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, while also sporting 64 graphics cores. The second Mac Pro processor is rumoured to be made up of 32 high-performance cores, 8 high-efficiency cores and 128 graphics cores.

Mac Pro 2022 (base) Mac Pro 2022 (high-end) MacBook Pro 2021 Performance cores 16 32 8 High-efficiency cores 4 8 2 Graphics cores 64 128 16 / 32 Credit: Bloomberg (specs have not been confirmed by Apple)

Such specs will likely result in a monstrously powerful computer that far outpaces the MacBook Pro 2021 and MacBook Air M1. This is no surprise, since the Mac Pro is aimed at professional-grade creators.

There’s no word on RAM and SSD options just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this article once we hear more.

Design

When Apple released the latest Mac Pro device back in 2019, it was ridiculed for looking like an oversized cheese grater. However, those hoping for Apple to ditch the design may be disappointed, as Bloomberg suggests the Mac Pro 2022 will “look like a smaller version of the current design.”

But there have been contradicting reports here. Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel that the Mac Pro will look like a unit made up of three Mac Minis stacked on top of each other. You can see Prosser’s render below.

However, Jon Prosser has been hit and miss with his Apple tips recently and it would be very shocking to see Apple manage to cram such high-end specs into a compact design. For those reasons, we remain sceptical of the above render, with Apple likely sticking to a more familiar design for the 2022 iteration.