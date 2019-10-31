Mac Pro (2019) could be here sooner than we thought

Apple could be preparing for the imminent launch of the Mac Pro (2019) desktop computer, after its most powerful macOS machine yet cleared regulators in the United States.

The Mac Pro took a trip through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, suggesting it’s now ready for prime time. While this doesn’t guarantee an immediate launch, Apple often files its products right before they are released.

For example, AirPods Pro, released this week, only appeared within the FCC filings on the very same day they were announced (via The Verge). Other companies often file their products many months before release, but Apple is usually pretty consistent in this manner, as it seeks to keep information about its products under wraps until the last possible moment.

Until now, Apple has only promised a March release for the Mac Pro 2019, but it appears the release date is fast approaching. This is good news for those power users who’ve had their eyes on the cheese grater-esque behemoth Apple showed off using the WWC keynote back in June 2019.

During the event Apple showed off the ‘most powerful’ and ‘most configurable’ desktop computer it’s ever created, ditching the cylindrical glossy black design in-favour the cube-like 2019 edition.

However, many folks might need a little more time to save their pennies in order to pick up the new model. The base model of the Apple Mac Pro 2019 will cost an eye-watering $5,999. No UK price has been confirmed yet.

As well as the trip towards release, the Mac Pro will also offer a line of silver and black keyboard and Magic TrackPad accessories, according to noted Apple watcher Steve Troughton-Smith (via Apple Insider)

The images spied within a new version of macOS, appear to be reminiscent of the accessories offered with the iMac Pro.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …