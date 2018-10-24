Apple’s iPad Pro party could be crashed by loads of new Mac reveals

Apple’s event on October 30 will likely be headlined by the new iPad Pro announcement, but it appears the New York showcase will have its fair share of Mac news too.

New device registration filings in Europe have revealed a number of new computing products could be also be unveiled next Tuesday.

For starters, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listings appear to show the long-awaited Mac mini 2018 is imminent. Apple has long hinted at an update for its Mac-in-a-box, which hasn’t been shown any love in the last four years.

There’s also a mention of 2018 iMac models, as well as the rumoured MacBook 2018, which could be a more affordable version of the 12-inch Retina notebook and the spiritual successor to the MacBook Air.

The MacBook is probably the most intriguing of the three macOS products. Recent reports have suggested the device will straddle the gap between the old MacBook Air model and the current 12-inch MacBook both in terms of design and cost.

Just how affordable this new notebook will be remains to be seen, but it’d be nice to see Apple launch a laptop on par with the £949/$999 it currently offers the entry-level MacBook Air for.

The EEC listings were first revealed by the French blog Consomac (via 9to5Mac) and signal a busy afternoon for Apple at its Brooklyn get-together next week. The star of the show will still be the new iPad Pro models, which are likely to debut the Face ID tech for the first time outside of the iPhone.

A new version of AirPods with a wirelessly charging carry case is also expected to arrive at the October 30 event, while AirPower and a revamped iPad mini could arrive in early 2019 according to one well-connected Apple analyst.

