Get a Mac mini M2 for under £300 – this weekend only

Apple’s Mac mini with the M2 processor is an excellent solution for the space-conscious Mac user with all their own computing accessories. This weekend you can get one seriously cheap.

Head on over to eBay and you’ll see the Loop Mobile store is offering the Mac mini M2 for just £292 with the 15% off coupon SAVVY15. That’s down from the offered price of £344.

This is a refurbished model classed as being in “Excellent” condition. The seller says there are “some signs of use such as small scratches, but no dents or heavy wear.” All the parts are original from Apple, the listing says.

There’s a 12=month warranty for peace of mind, while the Mac mini has been restored to its factory settings and has undergone a 75-point quality check to ensure it’s up to standard.

If you’re still on the fence, Loop Mobile has an excellent 98.9% positive feedback rating from more than 25,000 sales. Better still, you can get free next-day delivery with DPD.

As for the Mac mini M2 itself, the compact desktop computer has recently been succeeded by the Mac Mini M4, which has had a redesign to slim down the form factor even more. You can compare the Mac mini M4 vs Mac mini M2 here.

But you shouldn’t let the presence of a newcomer put you off this amazing price. The Mac mini M2 only came out in 2023 and our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. He praised the powerful M3 processor, quiet running and the ease of bringing the compact PC into existing set-ups.

He concluded: “The Apple Mac mini (2023) remains an impressively compact yet powerful machine. It’s ideal for those who work at a desktop but want a Mac that doesn’t take up much room. Despite it’s small size, it’s got the power to get plenty of tasks done without blinking.”