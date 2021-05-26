Mac mini M1X will get skinnier and regain lost ports – report

The rumoured next-gen Mac mini, said to be rocking the yet-to-be-announced Apple Silicon M1X processor, could be even smaller (mini-er) than the current device named for its diminutive stature.

According to a new report from prominent leaker Jon Prosser, Apple has found a way to make the chassis even thinner than the already low-to-the-ground Mac mini. Prosser has published mocked-up renders of what could be the next Mac mini based upon images sent to him by a source.

The renders show a new design for the Mac mini for the first time in many a year. When Apple launched the M1 version of the device last year, it kept the chassis the same. However, according to Prosser’s source, this will now be thinner and will feature a reflective surface atop the device.

You can see Prosser’s video (via 9to5Mac) below:

The report also says the launch of the Mac mini M1X will see Apple bring back the ports cut last time around. That means we might be getting a USB 4, Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, along with an Ethernet port and the obligatory HDMI out. Interestingly, the new Mac mini might feature the new magnetic power connector Apple revealed with the colourful new iMac M1, judging by the renders.

There’s no word on when we might see this rumoured new Mac mini, but it seems that after staying with the tried and trusted designs for some of the first M1 products like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the second-gen offerings might see Apple get a little bolder with the design and take advantage of the additional space available thanks to that smaller M1 motherboard.

Credit: Jon Prosser

A previous report from Bloomberg has tipped the next Mac mini to launch with 8 high-performance cores, 2 efficiency cores and up to 64GB RAM, which is significantly more than the 16GB maximum in the current model and could put the new model up there with the best desktop PCs.

After it’s striking and colourful M1 iMac launch, Apple is also expected to refresh the designs of some of its other products – including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models – later this year. A recent rumour even suggested Apple might ditch the logo from it’s next MacBook Pro. We’re not sure that’s likely, but stranger things have happened.