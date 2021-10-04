 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

M1X MacBook Pro tipped to arrive “in the next month”

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Apple has has long been rumoured to be working on a new MacBook Pro with its most powerful processor yet, and it now looks like the laptop could only be a matter of weeks away from an official reveal.

Renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman claims (via 9to5Mac), in his latest PowerOn newsletter, that the new MacBook Pro is “still on tap for 2021” and could be revealed “in the next month”.

“The new MacBook Pro didn’t appear at Apple’s September product unveiling, but it should still be launching in the coming weeks,” Mark Gurman wrote. “Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October. So stay tuned.”

This correlates with previous reports that suggested Apple will likely launch the MacBook Pro in either October or November, with a dedicated showcase event for its Mac line-up.

Gurman has also reiterated that the upcoming MacBook Pro will feature a new M1X chip, packing 8 high-performance cores and 2 energy-efficient cores. There will also apparently be two different graphics configurations: one with 16 GPU cores and another with 32 GPU cores.

If such reports are accurate, this chip would be significantly more powerful than the existing M1 processor that powers the MacBook Air and iMac.

According to various other reports, the MacBook Pro 2021 could also feature a Mini LED display, both a 14-inch and 16-inch model, and will see the return of ports such as HDMI, SD Card Slot and MagSafe charging.

Gurman also said that we can expect “a higher-end Mac Mini at some point” that features the new M1X chip. It’s unclear whether this dinky desktop computer could arrive this year or in 2022 instead.

Reports also suggest that Apple is working on a next-generation M2 chip that could power the next line-up of MacBook Air laptops. However, such devices aren’t expected to be unveiled until the second half of 2022, so expect a long wait.

You might like…

iPhone 14 leaks are coming thick and fast

iPhone 14 leaks are coming thick and fast

Gemma Ryles 23 mins ago
iPad Air 2022 won’t have big screen upgrade – report

iPad Air 2022 won’t have big screen upgrade – report

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Microsoft Office 2021 lands on Windows 11 day – here’s all the new features

Microsoft Office 2021 lands on Windows 11 day – here’s all the new features

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The first iOS 15 update is here, but it’s more for Apple Watch owners

The first iOS 15 update is here, but it’s more for Apple Watch owners

Chris Smith 3 days ago
YouTube TV, NBC agree ‘short’ extension to avoid Premier League, NFL blackout

YouTube TV, NBC agree ‘short’ extension to avoid Premier League, NFL blackout

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Can Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 outdo the iPhone 13?

Can Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 outdo the iPhone 13?

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.