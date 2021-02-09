Lypertek’s LEVI re-christened as SoundFree S20 true wireless

The Lypertek SoundFree S20 were originally announced last year but a few delays and a name change later, and they’re finally ready to be unleashed.

The SoundFree S20 (£69) wireless earbuds were previously known as the LEVI, due for release in October 2020. Delays and a name change pushed them back to February 2021.

They aim to bring the sound quality of the PurePlay Z3 (formerly known as the TEVI) to an even cheaper price point. The biggest change from the PurePlay Z3 is the introduction of a different interface, placing buttons on the side of the earbud instead of on the spherical contact plate. That should help listeners avoid accidentally pushing the buds further into the ear, with the multi-function button offering to ability to control playback, skipping tracks, call functionality, voice assistants, volume control and the new ambient sound mode.

The ambient sound mode is there to help those who want to have a conversation with others without having to take the headphones out, providing an extra layer of convenience. Packing 6mm dynamic drivers, Lypertek says the SoundFree S20 can deliver a “powerful and engaging” sound with clarity. aptX is dropped from the specs, but there’s still AAC and SBC while Bluetooth 5.0 is the connection of choice.

While endurance is not as extensive as the PurePlay Z3, the new earbuds still deliver 8 hours from the earbuds with 40 more in the charging case. That charging case is also more compact than the Z3’s was, with quick charging producing two more hours of playback from fifteen minutes of charge. The case also supports wireless charging, its textured finish looking to reduce the impact of smudges and fingerprint markings. With four LED indicator lights on the case, you can judge how much battery is left in the case from a quick glance.

Water resistance is rated at IPX5, hopefully good enough to resist the unpredictable British weather. Comfort and fit have been a priority for the SoundFree S20, the shape of the earbuds based on the contours of the ear, so they fit securely and comfortably to block out external noises. That and the IP rating should help aid the potential to use the earbuds for workouts.

The Lypertek SoundFree 2o will be available February 23rd, 2021 for £69/$69/€69.