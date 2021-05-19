Lypertek has quickly become one of our favourite budget true wireless brands, and they’ve recent announced an upgrade of the award-winning PurePlay Z3.

The PurePlay Z3 (formerly the TEVI) scooped a five-star rating from us back in 2019 and version 2.0 seems less like a re-packaging and potentially a different experience altogether due to one new feature – an app.

The PurePlay Z3 2.0 (£99 / $99 / €99) is compatible with the new PureControl app that should be live by the time you read this. The app brings with it the ability customise the audio with the 7-band EQ as well as the new LDX Audio mode tailored specifically for the PurePlay Z3 2.0. With the mode engaged, Lypertek claims the earbuds can offer a soundstage with added depth, increased definition and “greater sense of space”.

Other features available in the app include a ‘Find My’ earbuds tracker, Hear Through mode, customisation of the onboard buttons and, of course, the ability to update the earbuds’ firmware to receive future updates.

Expect the ‘standard’ audio experience to remain the same high quality effort as before, a pair of earbuds we described in our review as producing an “assured performance across all musical genres”.

Bluetooth connectivity has been updated to the latest standard in version 5.2, with the PurePlay Z3 2.0 also opting for the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset, with audio quality topping out at aptX compatibility.

The previous earbuds supported magnetic charging, but that’s now been boosted to full-on wireless charging. The earbud also comes in a white version alongside the black option, ditching the pink ivory option.

Otherwise the spec list remains pretty much the same: the same IPX7 waterproof rating, 70-hour battery life, fast-charging support and voice assistant compatibility – and all for the same low price of £99 / $99 / €99.

And you can get your hands on the PurePlay Z3 2.0 right now, as they’re available for purchase on Amazon UK and from hifiheadphones website.