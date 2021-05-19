We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Lypertek launches PurePlay Z3 2.0 true wireless with upgraded features

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Lypertek has quickly become one of our favourite budget true wireless brands, and they’ve recent announced an upgrade of the award-winning PurePlay Z3.

The PurePlay Z3 (formerly the TEVI) scooped a five-star rating from us back in 2019 and version 2.0 seems less like a re-packaging and potentially a different experience altogether due to one new feature – an app.

The PurePlay Z3 2.0 (£99 / $99 / €99) is compatible with the new PureControl app that should be live by the time you read this. The app brings with it the ability customise the audio with the 7-band EQ as well as the new LDX Audio mode tailored specifically for the PurePlay Z3 2.0. With the mode engaged, Lypertek claims the earbuds can offer a soundstage with added depth, increased definition and “greater sense of space”.

Other features available in the app include a ‘Find My’ earbuds tracker, Hear Through mode, customisation of the onboard buttons and, of course, the ability to update the earbuds’ firmware to receive future updates.

Expect the ‘standard’ audio experience to remain the same high quality effort as before, a pair of earbuds we described in our review as producing an “assured performance across all musical genres”.

Bluetooth connectivity has been updated to the latest standard in version 5.2, with the PurePlay Z3 2.0 also opting for the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset, with audio quality topping out at aptX compatibility.

The previous earbuds supported magnetic charging, but that’s now been boosted to full-on wireless charging. The earbud also comes in a white version alongside the black option, ditching the pink ivory option.

Otherwise the spec list remains pretty much the same: the same IPX7 waterproof rating, 70-hour battery life, fast-charging support and voice assistant compatibility – and all for the same low price of £99 / $99 / €99.

And you can get your hands on the PurePlay Z3 2.0 right now, as they’re available for purchase on Amazon UK and from hifiheadphones website.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.