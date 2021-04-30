Lypertek enters the premium true wireless market with the PurePlay Z7

Lypertek’s previous headphones in the PurePlay Z3 and SoundFree S20 were budget stars, but Lypertek has bigger ambitions in mind with its latest earbuds.

The PurePlay Z7 (£199 / $199 / €199) are set to take on the big brands in the true wireless market, featuring an updated design, improved feature set and hybrid-driver technology.

The hybrid-driver technology is the combination of two specially designed balanced armature drivers and a titanium coated dynamic driver inside each earbud. The balanced armature drivers have been designed in-house to deliver the “most optimal performance and efficiency”, re-designing the driver to remove the nozzle, which has resulted in a smaller size and allowed room, as it were, to tune the PurePlay Z7’s sound. For the dynamic driver, Lypertek has used a traditional Mylar film with a high purity PPF titanium coating.

The aim of this to provide a sound quality can stand up with the best, delivering what Lypertek claims is powerful but well controlled bass, a clear mid-range and expansive high frequency performance.

The PurePlay Z7 will be compatible with the upcoming PureControl app, which offers listeners the opportunity to adjust the earbuds’ EQ, engage the ambient sound mode, customise button controls, upgrade firmware and locate the headphones with the Find My Earbud. That’s plenty of features, but there’s no noise cancelling in case you were wondering.

Other features make the PurePlay Z7 very up to date with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, as well as AAC and aptX Adaptive codec support. The Z7 also pack in Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Mirroring for an even more rock-solid connection with its source device. Battery life blows other similarly priced earbuds out of the water with 10 hours in each earbud and an extra 70 in the case. The case also supports wireless charging and fast charging, plus the earbuds come with cVc 8.0 audio technology for improved call quality.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z7 are due to go on sale June 2021, and they’ll be available to purchase from Lypertek’s own site, Amazon and other select retailers. We’ll be looking forward to trying the PurePlay Z7 ahead of their release.