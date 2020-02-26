Lyon vs Juventus is one of a pair of high-profile Champions League matches on BT Sport tonight. Our guide tells you how to tune in, on any device, wherever you are.

Juventus topped their group and will hope to carry that momentum into the first leg of their knock-out stage tie with Lyon. Meanwhile Lyon scraped though Group G with eight points and are outsiders tonight, despite their home advantage.

Lyon vs Juventus kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8pm GMT, UK time. For US viewers, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Lyon vs Juventus from the UK, on any device

The match will be live on BT Sport 3, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Lyon vs Juventus match preview

Containing Juventus will be a huge task for Lyon tonight, with free scoring Cristiano Ronaldo racking up 19 goals since the start of December.

The French side won’t find comfort in their league form either. Lyon’s 2-0 away win over Metz on Friday ended a streak of four league games without a win. They currently sit in seventh in the league.

French striker, Moussa Dembele, may be the club’s one slither of hope this evening. The former Celtic forward is a stand-out talent in the squad and, in a recent statement, the club tried to brush off interest by saying he would not be sold.

Conversely, Juventus sit top of the Serie A, albeit only by one point. The Italian giants are heavy favourites going into tonight’s match but will need a good performance tonight to repeat their previous wins over Lyon.

On that score, things are once again weighted in Juve’s favour. They’ve won three of their last four meetings with the French side, drawing the other.

Lyon are hoping to upset the odds tonight but will have to do so without star man, Memphis Depay, who is out with a knee injury.

