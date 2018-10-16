Lyft All-Access service asks: Do you really need to own a car?

US ride-sharing service Lyft is asking users to consider how much they really need to buy or lease that car? The Uber-rival has launched an All-Access service in the United States where subscribers can enjoy 30 rides a month for $299.

If drivers are only using their cars for short trips, at an average of once per day, Lyft is banking on this service being a more affordable option than car ownership. Given drivers won’t have to pay for fuel, parking, maintenance, repairs and car insurance, this might actually be the most affordable way to go for many Americans.

There is a catch though, the Lyft driver won’t take you anywhere you need to go as part of the subscription. Each trip has a maximum value of $15 and subscribers pay the difference for anything above that. Additional rides beyond the 30 cost 5% less.

So, if you’re ever driving more than around 20 minutes from home, this subscription service is probably going to end up costing much more than $299 a month.

Related: Best smartphone 2018

While subscribers won’t be able to just hop in the car and drive anymore, the freedom from actually driving might be a boon to some people too.

The company said in a blog post: “When you spend less time driving (and parking), you have more freedom — and more savings. Americans who use the All-Access Plan for all of their personal car needs can save up to 59% per month compared to owning a car.

“This is the first step toward delivering on our goal of making car ownership optional, and we’re constantly looking for more ways to provide passengers with the easiest, most convenient options possible.”

The plan gives Lyft a means of differentiating itself from Uber, which doesn’t offer a subscription service.

Would you pay $299 (around £225) to give up your car and be driven everywhere? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.