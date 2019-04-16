Luzli introduces new ultra high-end Roller Mk02 headphones

Swiss brand Luzli has launched its new ultra high-end Roller Mk02 headphones that are uncompromising in their approach to design and sound for the best audio experience possible.

The Roller Mk02 over-ears sit alongside the more compact Mk01 Roller headphones in the brand’s headphone lineup. The headbands have been machined from pure aluminium, with Luzli using the same materials in the construction of the headphones that you would associate with premium watches.

The headband contains 22 individual steel springs that allow it to conform to the users head, making it more adaptable to different head shapes and sizes. The cables and earpads are all replaceable should they suffer from wear and tear.

The design aims to offer the perfect balance between comfort and style. They offer portability too, with the headphones able to be rolled up into a ball and stowed away in a bag or hand luggage.

Luzli also say that no compromises have been made to the headphones with regards to sound. Finding and tuning the audio has taken three years, with custom dynamic drivers developed for both headphones – 30mm for the MK01 and 40mm for the MK02 – and the baffles, acoustic chambers, foam earpads and bass ports all tuned for the best possible sound.

The Roller MK01 is available in a choice of black or silver finishes with prices starting at £2280. The MK02 comes in just a silver finish and is available for £3840.

