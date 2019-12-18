Luigi’s Mansion 3 is getting multiplayer DLC next year

Good news and bad news for Switch owners who can’t get enough of Luigi’s Mansion 3. The good news is that two DLC packs are coming out next year. The bad news is that they’re both multiplayer, and you still have four months to wait for the first one.

Somewhat unimaginatively named Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 and Part 2, the two bits of content are only available as a bundle priced at $9.99, or £8 in the UK. It’s available as a pre-order now, with the first half arriving on April 30 and the second following on July 31.

Nintendo is being pretty cagey about specifics, but in terms of value we know the quantity of what you can expect. Multiplayer Pack 1 contains three new mini-games for the ScreamPark multiplayer mode, along with three new outfits and matching floor themes. There will also be new themed ghosts for ScareScraper mode, and the new Flashlight Type-P graphic pictured above.

The second pack, due at the end of July, is basically more of the same: three new mini-games for ScreamPark, with more ScareScraper outfits, floor themes and ghosts.

Priced at £8 in the UK, that’s not a wholly unreasonable amount if you’ve been getting a lot of joy from the multiplayer options. For us, though, it was all about the charm of the single player story mode: never too difficult, but an enjoyable ride with some beautifully drawn themed levels along the way.

“If you’re looking for a challenge then Luigi’s Mansion 3 might not be for you,” wrote Adam in our review. “The game is only mildly difficult but – for most – that won’t really matter. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an absolute delight from start to finish, bursting with charm and re-playable mechanics.”

