Lucky Pixel 9 series owners can get Android 15 on their phones today

Early adopters of Google’s new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones are beginning to receive them and, despite the handsets breaking precedent by not being the first to ship with Android 15, there is a way Pixel fans can sample the new OS.

The Android 15 Beta has now been made available for the new devices, having previously only been available for owners of previous generation Pixels until today.

That’s great news for Pixel 9 owners who want to run the latest verion of the operating system and try out the new tweaks ahead of the official release in the weeks to come. It does mean jumping through some small hoops and perhaps not having as polished an experience for now. However, for fans at the bleeding edge, that won’t be a problem.

This version of the Android 15 beta had been available to Pixel 8, Pixel 7 and older devices since August 13, but Google has now updated the release notes to reflect availability on the new hardware – as spotted by Phone Arena.

Users will need to sign-up for the Android Beta for Pixel program to get on board with the latest test version of the operating system. We’ve got full instructions on how to sign up for the Android 15 beta here.

The short version of the process is here:

Sign into Chrome on same account linked to your phone

Use Google Chrome to search for Android Beta Program

Scroll down to Your Eligible Devices and click Opt In

Select Confirm and Enroll, and then OK

Open up Settings on your Phone

Scroll down to System and select it

Select Software updates

Press on Check for update

Select Download and install

Wait for download to complete

Select Restart Now

The Pixel 9 reviews have been going live over the last couple of days and we’re particular fans of the new Pixel 9 Pro XL handset, with our reviewer calling it “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time.”

He praised the overdue redesign, holistic and helpful AI skills, brilliant photo and video nous, and all-day battery life. You can read our full Pixel 9 Pro XL review here.