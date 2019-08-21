The cheapest price we’ve seen on Amazon, you can now get the latest model of AirPods with nifty wireless charging case for £169.

Buy: Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Now £169 (down from £199)

Retailing at £199 on the official Apple store when you pick up a pair of the second generation AirPods with its wireless charging case thrown in, you can now save 15% thanks to Mr Amazon.

Best Apple AirPods Deal Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case (latest Model) Benefit from the latest technologies of the second generation AirPods with its amazing wireless charging case, allowing you even better functionality and, more importantly, a boosted, beautiful sound.

Down to £169, benefit from an optimised AirPods experience and get the wireless ear buds everyone is after for an exceptional price. When it comes to Apple, just about any discount is a good’n.

The second generation of AirPods truly allow you to become one with your music, seamlessly functioning as you remove them from their charging case, able to detect when you take them out and pausing music when you stop listening.

Similarly, its Bluetooth connectivity works even faster, syncing up immediately to whichever device you want with its Apple H1 Chip processing demands even more efficiently. The AirPods also pledge to connect to incoming calls 1.5x faster.

Equipped with the ability to now access Siri too, you can ask the assistant to call someone in your contacts, turn up the volume, play the next song, or ask for directions.

Best Apple AirPods Deal Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case (latest Model) Benefit from the latest technologies of the second generation AirPods with its amazing wireless charging case, allowing you even better functionality and, more importantly, a boosted, beautiful sound.

Perhaps the highlight of the latest generation of AirPods is the introduction of the wireless charging case. To ensure you reap the benefits of the up to 24 hours of playback time of your AirPods, load up the charging case with juice and with its wireless functionality, you can lay on Qi-certified charging mat and the LED on the front of the case will indicate charging. Place your AirPods in the case for just 15 minutes and continue playing music or listening to that podcast for three more hours.

A powerful pair of earbuds, it’s easy to see why they’re so popular, especially with Apple’s signature style. Now with a 15% saving, pick up a pair including the much-desired wireless charging case for just £169.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More