Low energy microprocessor could enable iPhone 15 Pro solid state buttons

The iPhone 15 Pro will have solid state buttons enabled by a dedicated low energy microprocessor, according to a new tip.

If you’ve been following the rumour mill surrounding Apple’s next big phone release, you’ll likely have heard the suggestion that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature solid state buttons. In other words, the volume, power, and mute buttons won’t physically move at all, but rather will electronically sense pressure and will rely on haptic feedback to provide the impression of a physical response.

That might beg the question: what will the response be when the phone has no power at all, whether because it’s turned off or even because it’s running low on juice?

According to Macrumors, Apple will get over this by fitting the iPhone 15 Pro with a dedicated ultra-low energy microprocessor. This will enable those solid state buttons to continue functioning even without power.

It’s worth noting that the source of this rumour comes from the website’s forums, apparently with direct access to a member of the Apple development team. This same source provided accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island feature ahead of launch. Only a slight pinch of salt required with this one then, we’d suggest.

It seems this new microprocessor will take over the running of the current super-low energy mode, which enables an iPhone to be located through Find My for up to 24 hours after it’s run out of power.

Said chip will “immediately sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down,” according to the source.

The source also claims that Apple is testing the provision of Taptic Engine feedback even when the iPhone 15 Pro is powered down – though not when it has run out of power. Fingers crossed it can work that one out. Anyone who has used an iPhone SE will know how weird it feels ‘pressing’ the solid state Home button when the phone is powered down.

It seems Apple is testing two possibilities with these solid state buttons – a volume button that adjusts the volume according to pressure, and one that responds to swipes.