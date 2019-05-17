Love it or loathe it, the PlayStation Classic is now at its lowest price ever for just £29.99

Fancy a weekend trip into some great nineties gaming? The PlayStation Classic has just had a huge price reduction, bringing it down to the sub £30 mark – the perfect time to buy if you’ve been holding out.
It should be no secret at this point that the PlayStation Classic isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Originally launching for £89.99 and with a few notably absent titles, the retro gaming console was a tough sell. Now at a third of its initial price point however, the PlayStation Classic is a much better shout for playing great titles like Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3 with smooth emulation and an original PlayStation controller.
At this price, the PlayStation Classic can also be a solid inexpensive gift for someone who reared their gaming skills in the nineties (best decade by far, am I right?). After all, hitting the power button and hearing that almighty PlayStation chime feels like a trip through time in itself.
Here’s the full list of games that are pre-loaded onto the PlayStation Classic:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Revelations: Persona
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
In addition to the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3, there are some true standouts including Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil and Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey.
You could just fork out for digital versions of these games but at least with the PlayStation Classic, you’re getting a mini-piece of gaming history and two stellar controllers to boot.
At just £29.99 (while stocks last), this is a steal of a price for countless hours of classic gaming fun. Sure, it won’t be for everyone, but at the lowest it’s ever been it’s a perfect shout for the weekend.
