Love it or loathe it, the PlayStation Classic is now at its lowest price ever for just £29.99

, in News

Fancy a weekend trip into some great nineties gaming? The PlayStation Classic has just had a huge price reduction, bringing it down to the sub £30 mark – the perfect time to buy if you’ve been holding out.

It should be no secret at this point that the PlayStation Classic isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Originally launching for £89.99 and with a few notably absent titles, the retro gaming console was a tough sell. Now at a third of its initial price point however, the PlayStation Classic is a much better shout for playing great titles like Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3 with smooth emulation and an original PlayStation controller.

At this price, the PlayStation Classic can also be a solid inexpensive gift for someone who reared their gaming skills in the nineties (best decade by far, am I right?). After all, hitting the power button and hearing that almighty PlayStation chime feels like a trip through time in itself.

Here’s the full list of games that are pre-loaded onto the PlayStation Classic:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  • Rayman
  • Revelations: Persona
  • Resident Evil Director’s Cut
  • R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 3
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal
  • Wild Arms

In addition to the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3, there are some true standouts including Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil and Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey.

You could just fork out for digital versions of these games but at least with the PlayStation Classic, you’re getting a mini-piece of gaming history and two stellar controllers to boot.

At just £29.99 (while stocks last), this is a steal of a price for countless hours of classic gaming fun. Sure, it won’t be for everyone, but at the lowest it’s ever been it’s a perfect shout for the weekend.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

Why we’re different

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.

Trusted Reviews may get a commission if you buy through our links. We exist to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.