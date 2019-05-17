Love it or loathe it, the PlayStation Classic is now at its lowest price ever for just £29.99

Fancy a weekend trip into some great nineties gaming? The PlayStation Classic has just had a huge price reduction, bringing it down to the sub £30 mark – the perfect time to buy if you’ve been holding out.

It should be no secret at this point that the PlayStation Classic isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Originally launching for £89.99 and with a few notably absent titles, the retro gaming console was a tough sell. Now at a third of its initial price point however, the PlayStation Classic is a much better shout for playing great titles like Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3 with smooth emulation and an original PlayStation controller.

At this price, the PlayStation Classic can also be a solid inexpensive gift for someone who reared their gaming skills in the nineties (best decade by far, am I right?). After all, hitting the power button and hearing that almighty PlayStation chime feels like a trip through time in itself.

Here’s the full list of games that are pre-loaded onto the PlayStation Classic:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Revelations: Persona

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

In addition to the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid and Tekken 3, there are some true standouts including Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil and Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey.

You could just fork out for digital versions of these games but at least with the PlayStation Classic, you’re getting a mini-piece of gaming history and two stellar controllers to boot.

At just £29.99 (while stocks last), this is a steal of a price for countless hours of classic gaming fun. Sure, it won’t be for everyone, but at the lowest it’s ever been it’s a perfect shout for the weekend.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

Why we’re different Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.