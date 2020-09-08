Looks like there’ll be no OnePlus 8T Pro this year

There’s been an expectation that we’d be seeing the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro later this year, in line with the company’s previous release schedule. A new rumour suggests this is not the case.

It was almost taken as a given that OnePlus would be releasing an 8T Pro this year in the same way that a OnePlus 7T Pro was released last year. However, a known leaker has revealed the “Pro” variant actually doesn’t even exist.

The unexpected news comes courtesy of MaxJmb. While the 8T Pro connection may not be immediately obvious, we’ll break it down for you:

So, it’s fairly common knowledge that the 8T had the delightful codename “kebab” and, therefore, viewers of this tweet assumed MaxJmB was referring to the “Pro” variant, which he later confirmed:

While the move is quite a surprise, it likely makes a lot of sense. We’ve already heard the OnePlus 8T is expected to up the ante and come with a 120Hz panel – so, we aren’t quite sure what major upgrades a “Pro” model could add to entice users at a higher price point.

However, OnePlus hasn’t announced this move and, therefore, has offered no insight into its decision making. The company recently released its mid-range OnePlus Nord – whose additional production requirements could also offer a potential reason for the absence of the 8T Pro.

Even without a Pro model, the 8T is looking like a phone that could be worth getting very excited for – potentially combining a 120Hz panel with the Snapdragon 865+ and a reworked camera setup. While OnePlus has improved its camera over recent years, the OnePlus 8 drew criticism for its lacklustre macro camera and the OnePlus 8 Pro for its weird colour filter mode – making a rethink a welcome change.

