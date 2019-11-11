It looks like Calvin Harris already has the new Mac Pro

A new Mac Pro has been in the works for a long time, with Apple promising a “rethink” as far back as April 2017. Last April we were told it would be a 2019 product, and that was confirmed at Apple’s September event where we got a first look at it’s curious new ‘cheese grater’ ventilated design.

Time is running out for a 2019 release, but we’ve just seen the best possible evidence that the Mac Pro won’t be going the way of AirPower and vanishing without a trace. 9to5Mac has spotted it in an unexpected place: in DJ Cavlin Harris’ latest Instagram stories.

Related: Best desktop PC

The videos weren’t designed to show off Harris’ new hardware, of course – most people will have been paying attention to the DJ’s new music – but thanks to the unmistakable design of the new Mac Pro, it’s hard to imagine it being anything else.

So how has this happened? Well, it wouldn’t be too weird for Apple to give its new hardware to high-profile creative professionals ahead of the launch. Not only does this give a chance for some last-minute feedback, but it also gives new products extra exposure upon release. You never know – maybe we’ll see Harris in a promotional video when the thing actually ships.

Related: Best laptop

More importantly, though, it shows that the new Mac Pro is almost ready for showtime – which isn’t surprising since it just got FCC approval, which is one of the final hurdles a product has to clear before it goes to market.

We hope you’ve been saving up if this possible celebrity endorsement has tempted you, because the Mac Pro isn’t exactly what anyone would call cheap. When Apple announced it back in September, it had a $5999 price tag on it.

No UK price was given at the time, but to save you putting that into a currency converter, it comes to around £4686. If you’re not a multi-award winning platinum recording artist, you may want to look elsewhere…

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …