Look out OnePlus 8, the Poco F2 Pro could be the new flagship killer

The successor to the highly-rated Pocophone F1 is here and it’s the first launch from the Xiaomi sub-brand since it was spun off into a new company called Poco.

The Poco F2 Pro is a flagship handset with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a motorised pop-up selfie camera, rather than a snapper housed within a notch or a punch-hole.

The display resolution is 2400 x 1080 resolution, while the 500-nits of brightness can be ramped up to 800 nits thanks to a special mode. There’s also support for HDR10+ imagery, but no 120Hz refresh rate we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Gorilla Glass 5 coats the the display, which also harbours a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The F2 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There’s also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and LiquidCool 2.0 tech that’ll keep things running at a manageable temperature. Poco is pretty pumped about the benchmarking scores, as you can see from the tweet below.

As well as that pop-up selfie cam, which offers 20-megapixel still shows and 120pfs slo-mo video, there’s also a neatly arranged quad camera. It’s headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, with a f/1.89 focal length. It can also shoot video at 8K (24fps) or 4K video at 60fps. Secondary cams include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It’ll arrive with Android 10 out of the box, alongside the MIUI user interface Xiaomi uses on its handsets. In fact the design itself mirrors the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro.

The phone will cost an exceptionally affordable 499 Euros (about £440), which makes it an excellent competitor to handsets like the OnePlus 8, providing the performance and execution matches the spec sheet. It will soon be available to purchase on Amazon in Neon Blue, Electric Purple, Cyber Grey, Phantom White.

The original Pocophone F1 received a 4.5/5 star rating from Trusted Reviews, with our reviewer calling it an “easy buy for anyone who places performance, longevity and quality ahead of the aesthetics of conventional flagship phones.”

