Look out for this label when you start shopping for an 8K TV

Samsung has teamed up with the 8K Association to launch the first certification programme designed to identify 8K TVs and other 8K display devices.

The 8KA Certification Program is designed to make it easy to identify which TVs and other gadgets are equipped with a legit 8K screen.

Key features the certification will identify include the following:

A display resolution reaching 7680 x 4320

Peak brightness above 600 nits

HDMI 2.1 image transmission

High efficiency video codec (HEVC)

Brands that are awarded the new certification will be able to use the 8K Association’s 8K certification logo in promotional material for their 8K TVs, with (surprise, surprise) Samsung’s own QLED 8K among the first displays set to receive the certification this year.

However, it’s very important to note that the 8K Association has not been embraced industry-wide. It does not have Philips, Sony or LG on board. If these brands create their own 8K certification programme, things could get confusing.

LG is perhaps the most significant omission, as its subsidiary LG Display is the world’s largest manufacturer of modern displays. LG Display’s OLED panels are used by Philips, Sony and 8K Association member Panasonic.

“We are proud to be one of the founding members of the 8K Association and to have our new lineup of QLED 8K TVs certified by the program,” said the executive vice president of Samsung’s Visual Display Business, Hyogun Lee.

“Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions. Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them.”

This news comes after images of Samsung’s rumoured ‘zero bezel’ 8K display were leaked online. The bezel-free TV is expected to make its debut at CES 2020 next week.

