Look at this Photograph parody video starring Google Photos and Nickelback

The rock band Nickelback have been parodied pretty extensively down the years, but this time they’re in on the joke with a brilliant Google Photos promotional video

Chad Kroeger and the lads have teamed up with Google Photos for a parody of the band’s hit 2005 song Photograph, complete with some fresh lyrics befitting of the smartphone era.

The new versions of the song features references to endless backed-up photos of puddings, Kroeger’s hair resembling ramen noodles – falling down the photo rabbit hole // Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl? – and, of course, a smartphone instead of a picture frame.

Related: How to back-up your photos

“Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives,” big Chad says in Google’s media release today. “When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favourite memories.”

Check out the video below

For Google Photos, it ends the year on a happy note after upsetting many users by announcing that it would no longer be offering free unlimited storage from 2021.

The cloud storage solution had brought many users in with its vow to offer free unlimited storage of high resolution photos and videos. The change will mean all new uploads from June 1 will count against the user’s available Google One storage. All Google account holders get 15GB of free storage, but once that has been used up, more will need to be purchased to keep all photos in one place.

In a blog post, the company says: “Since so many of you rely on Google Photos to store your memories, it’s important that it’s not just a great product, but also continues to meet your needs over the long haul. In order to welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are changing our unlimited High quality storage policy.

“This change also allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we uphold our commitment to not use information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. We know this is a big shift and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to let you know well in advance and give you resources to make this easier.”