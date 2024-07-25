Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Long awaited new Nest Learning Thermostat leaks

Jon Mundy

Images of a new Nest Learning Thermostat and temperature sensors have emerged online.

It’s been nine years since Google’s smart home brand launched a new Nest Learning Thermostat, but that could be set to change soon.

Official-looking images of a new Nest Learning Thermostat, alongside new temperature sensors have been posted onto X (formerly Twitter) by leaker Mystery Lupin.

Nest Learning Thermostat 4th generation leak
Image: @MysteryLupin

The new fourth-generation thermostat is pictured alongside the Nest Thermostat E and the current Nest Thermostat 3rd generation (pictured). It appears to have a broadly similar design to the latter, but with a slightly larger footprint, a gently curved display, and a less pronounced frame. Will the latter even be a physically rotating dial this time around, we wonder?

One telling detail concerning the fourth-gen product’s feature set is small trio of wavy orange lines at the top of its touchscreen. This would appear to suggest that the new Nest will be able to monitor the air quality in your home.

Nest Learning Thermostat 4th generation Google Home UI
Image: @MysteryLupin

This appears to be backed up by a separate shot indicating a new Climate screen on the Google Home app, which displays the AQI (Air Quality Index) as well as the temperature in your home.

Also shown is the new Google Nest Temperature Sensor 2nd generation, which is pebble-shaped without so much as a hint of an edge or a physical control. These will be able to be placed on a wall or on a flat surface, looking rather like a Google Nest Mini speaker.

Google Nest Temperature Sensor 2nd generation leak
Image: @MysteryLupin

The post suggests that this new temperature sensor will pack three-year battery life, and will cost $39 each, with three bundled together for $99.

Prior to this, 9to5Google discovered FCC filings that indicated Google was working on such a fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. It seems the new device will pack Soli radar technology to detect user presence and proximity. The current Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation uses motion sensors for this task.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

