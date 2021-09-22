 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

London taxi company Addison Lee going fully electric by 2023

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

London taxi giant Addison Lee has pledged to make its fleet of cabs fully electric by 2023.

The company revealed that it is investing £160 million in the initiative, which will see the complete electric conversion of its 4,800-strong fleet a whole two years ahead of any other large PHV operator in London.

Once completed, Addison Lee’s all-electric initiative will mean an estimated 20 000 zero emissions journeys each day in the UK capital.

According to a company press release, that process will commence with a partnership with Volkswagen that will see the adoption of the German auto manufacturer’s all-electric ID.4 SUV, which will represent “the largest UK purchase of electric vehicles (EV) by a private hire provider”.

You might like…

Xiaomi EV officially enters the electric vehicle game

Xiaomi EV officially enters the electric vehicle game

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Elon Musk wanted Tim Cook’s job if Apple bought Tesla, book claims

Elon Musk wanted Tim Cook’s job if Apple bought Tesla, book claims

Chris Smith 2 months ago

In fact, Addison Lee has already taken a huge step towards the electrification of its fleet with the purchase of leading black taxi platform ComCab. This has added 650 zero-emission vehicles into its fleet in one move.

The company plans to invest £3.5 million in charging infrastructure for its drivers, which is sorely needed given that there are only a little over 300 rapid chargers in London at present.

Rival Uber made its own pledge back in 2017, but with a target date of 2025. Two years later, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan set out a strategy to for all car fleets in the capital to operate zero emission vehicles by 2025.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.