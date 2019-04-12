Lomachenko vs Crolla Live Stream: How to watch Lomachenko vs Crolla online

Tonight’s Lomachenko vs Crolla fight is shaping up to be a cracker, with the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Vasyl Lomachenko, taking on the former WBA lightweight title holder Anthony Crolla. Here’s how to live stream Lomachenko vs Crolla online – plus all the key details like the Lomachenko vs Crolla time, date and undercard.

Vasyl Lomachenko has quickly built up a reputation as the world’s most feared all-round fighter, with a dazzling range of feints and flurries taking him to the WBA (Super) and WBO lightweight titles. While he’s a big underdog in this fight, Anthony Crolla is a former world champion who’s looking to become a two-time champ and take the belts back to his hometown of Manchester.

The big fight is being held in the Staples Centre in LA tonight (or if you’re in the UK, tomorrow morning), so here are all the details you need to watch Lomachenko vs Crolla tonight wherever you are, starting with the time of the big fight.

Lomachenko vs Crolla UK Time: When is the fight?

The date of the Lomachenko vs Crolla fight is Saturday April 13 in the UK, with the ringwalk scheduled for 4am.

TV coverage in Britain will start at 3am on Sky Sports Action. The Lomachenko vs Crolla bell time is likely to fall around 4.30am, depending on how the undercard pans out.

That undercard includes a couple of intriguing tussles, including the unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez’s first fight in the light heavyweight division against three-time world title challenger Tommy Karpency. There’s also an all-American face-off between undefeated super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr and Mike Alvarado plus a welterweight battle between Alexander Besputin and Alfredo Blanco.

Lomachenko vs Crolla: TV Channel

Sky Sports has the TV rights to Lomachenko vs Crolla. in the UK.

If you’re already a subscriber, you’ll only have to pay in lost sleep – it’s not pay-per-view, so you can simply catch it by tuning into Sky Sports Action (channel number 408).

Lomachenko vs Crolla Live Stream: How to watch Lomachenko vs Crolla for free

As we’ve said, Lomachenko vs Crolla will be aired live on Sky Sports. If you’re a subscriber and aren’t near your set-top box, you can just stream the fight using the Sky Go app on your iOS or Android phone and tablet.

There are options for those who don’t have a subscription though. If you’d rather just tune in for this fight, you can grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for £8.99 from the NowTV site.

That gives you unlimited access to all eleven Sky Sports channels for 24 hours, which means you’ll be covered for the Spurs vs Huddersfield match at 12.30pm on Saturday 13 April too (if you can stay awake that long).

There are unfortunately no free ways to live stream Lomachenko vs Crolla for free – you do need to pay for the fight.

That’s all there is to it. Get the IPAs in the fridge and enjoy watching either the world’s greatest pound-for-pound fighter further cement his reputation, or one of the biggest boxing upsets of recent years.

