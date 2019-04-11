Logitech’s Stylish MX Master Wireless Mouse has been given a Huge Price Cut for Today Only

Raising the bar for what a wireless mouse can be, the incredible Logitech MX Master AMZ is going for just £37.56 – a whopping £42.43 reduction off the usual price.

Taking a quick glance at the MX Master’s price history, the mouse hasn’t been anywhere near this cheap since Black Friday, so this is a great chance to pick it up if you missed the previous offer. If you need something that’s a little more affordable however, we’ve got you covered there too.

Logitech Wireless Mouse Sale – Today Only Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ Wireless Mouse For anyone on a budget who wants to improve their

productivity, this fantastic deal on Logitech's MX Anywhere 2 provides a great

chance to upgrade from a cumbersome trackpad to a refined wireless mouse. Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Mouse With a dedicated thumb-rest, two scroll wheels and a slick graphite design, there's a lot to love about the MX Master AMZ, especially when it's going for just £37.56 as part of Amazon's Spring Sale.

The similarly stylish Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ can be had for just £29.99 as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale. While it doesn’t have the thumb-rest of the MX Master, it does boast a similar aesthetic, all for a cheaper price. What’s more, if you’re a Amazon Prime Student Member, you can save an additional 10% off your purchase.

With multi-device pairing, a rechargeable battery and darkfield laser tracking for precise movements, the MX Master is a beast of a product. When put through our rigorous testing, the MX Master emerged with a superbly high 9/10 rating.

In his review for the wireless mouse, Aatif Sulleyman wrote: “The MX Master is a lovely mouse that delivers in terms of both form and features. Most importantly, it works almost perfectly. Apart from some Bluetooth connectivity issues, we experienced no major issues with it. It’s accurate, packed to the brim full of handy extras and comfortable to use over long periods of time.

This is reflected in the price. The Master will set you back £79.99, which is more than some consumers would even dream of shelling out on a peripheral. If, however, you have the money to spend and are looking for a little va-va-voom from your mouse, we can hardly recommend it more.”

Given that price is no longer an issue while this deal is available, this is a great time to upgrade. Speaking as someone who recently moved from using a cumbersome trackpad to using a Logitech wireless mouse, there’s been a noticeable uptake in productivity. Plus, with a 53% saving to be had, how can you say no to such a stonkingly good offer?

