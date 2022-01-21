Logitech’s POP mechanical keyboard comes with customisable emoji keys

Logitech just announced the latest addition to its Studio Series, a vibrant mechanical keyboard and mouse designed with Gen Z in mind.

The new POP range consists of the POP Keys and POP Mouse – a matching keyboard and mouse that come in a range of vibrant colours to appeal to different aesthetics and personalities.

Models include Daydream, a mint shade with bright yellow and lavender accents, Heartbreaker, which consists entirely of shades of pink and rose, and Blast, a yellow keyboard with a mix of black and grey keys.

The POP Keys is a retro typewriter-style keyboard with circular mechanical keys designed to offer a satisfying click as you type away.

The keyboard supports 12 new FN shortcuts, including Snip Screen, Mute Mic and Media Keys, making it well-suited to both hybrid work and study.

There are also eight emoji keycaps in the box that you can choose from when assigning the four custom emoji keys along the side of the keyboard, offering easy access to your most-frequented emojis. You can even assign your own shortcuts to the keys using the Logitech Options software.

The brand also launched the matching POP Mouse.

The POP Mouse is a compact computer mouse that includes a Smartwheel (which can switch between high-precision and speed scroll modes automatically) and a customisable top button to open the emoji menu at a tap.

Both the POP Keys and the POP Mouse support multi-device connectivity, meaning you can connect to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver.

The mouse comes with up to two years of battery life built-in, while the keyboard includes up to three.

“The Studio Series by Logitech embraces the originality of each individual out there,” said Logitech’s VP of its lifestyle business for creativity and productivity, Art O’Gnimh.

“With POP Keys and POP Mouse we created innovative products that aim to be just as expressive as our users, with big personalities and no compromise on productivity.”

The POP Keys and POP Mouse will be available to buy from Logitech.com this January. The keyboard is priced at £89.99, while the mouse costs £34.99.