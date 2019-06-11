Could Logitech’s new trio of gaming mice be your HERO

Logitech G has announced a major performance upgrade for three of its gaming mice with the addition of the company’s exclusive high performance 16K sensor.

Dubbed the HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical), the 16K sensor brings with it unrivaled performance, incredible tracking and accuracy and a dramatic step up in battery life.

Logitech G announced the three new mice today at E3, with Logitech G vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai saying: “Since its introduction, our exclusive HERO sensor has been a breakthrough in sensor technology and people love it. Rolling this out across more of our gaming mice just made sense, and we’re excited to offer more gamers the accuracy and battery life needed to perform at their best”.

The three mice set to undergo this latest makeover are the G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, the G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse and the G403 HERO Gaming Mouse.

The flagship G903 is the most pricey of the three mice. Aside from the new sensor, the mouse features immersive 16.8m LIGHTSYNC RGB, an ambidextrous design, 11 programmable buttons for precise gameplay and an impressive 140 hours battery – 10x the power efficiency of the previous model.

The G703 has dropped to a lightweight 95g to fit even more comfortably in your hand. The mouse has an improved battery life of 35 hours on a single charge and enhanced wireless performance.

Both of these mice also feature LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology, offering precise gameplay at 16,000 max DP and zero smoothing. The wireless mice are also compatible with the Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System.

The most affordable of the three models, the G403, benefits from a lightweight and ergonomic design. The mouse also features LIGHTSYNC RGB, a 10g removable weight and six programmable buttons for a personalised gaming experience.

All three mice can easily be customised further using Logitech’s G HUB advanced gaming software.

The mice will be available directly through the Logitech G website and at global retailers from June 2019. The G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will be £129.99, the G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse £99.99 and the G403 HERO Gaming Mouse £59.99.