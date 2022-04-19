 large image

Logitech’s new mouse is designed to help with wrist strain

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Logitech has introduced the Lift Vertical Ergonomic wireless mouse, which has been designed to alleviate wrist strain as you work.

The Lift Vertical Ergonomic wireless mouse is best suited to people with small to medium-sized hands and it comes in three colour options: rose, off-white and graphite.

The graphite colour also comes in a left-handed variation in both North America and Europe, for any lefties out there.

The Lift is another addition to the Ergo Series, with the company claiming that this mouse has been specially designed with serval rounds of user testing involving Logitech’s own Ergo Lab.

The mouse itself has a soft rubber grip and a thumb rest that should be most comfortable for smaller hands.

It features a 57-degree vertical design, which Logitech claims will offer both right-handed and left-handed people a relaxing grip and should take some pressure off of the forearm and wrist throughout the day.

The SmartWheel is silent and magnetic, proving both speed and precision while scrolling through long documents.

Logitech Lift in pink for a press shoot
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse in Rose

Logitech has also mentioned that the Lift’s plastic elements are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, at 70% for the graphite models and 54% for the rose and off-white models.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse is wireless and can be connected to Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems via Bluetooth Low Energy or the bundled Logi Bolt USB Receiver.

The Lift will be available in April 2022 and can be found on Logitech’s website and from other global retailers. The suggested retail price from Logitech is £69.99, though we will be sure to update this article when the official pricing fpr Europe and America comes out.

Logitech has said that the Lift for Business will also be available to purchase globally.

