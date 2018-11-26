Colour us excited (and copper/grey), one of the best productivity mice around is less than half price for Amazon Cyber Monday. One day only.

Normally sold for £80, the Logitech MX Master is down to £36.99. That’s £43 off one of the best mice we’ve tested and recommend to all our productivity-loving mates. It’s the cheapest it’s ever been from Amazon.

Logitech MX Master Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse For Windows and Mac - Black Huge savings on this wireless productivity mouse with more buttons than we know what to do with. This is now the lowest-ever price this has been sold on Amazon.

As well as a comfortable, ergonomic shape, this mouse features loads of buttons, an adaptable scroll wheel with both notched and freewheel abilities, connections to up to three different devices with the press of a button, and a stylish design. Oh, and it’s compatible with both Logitech Unifying receiver USB dongles and all Bluetooth devices.

We rated it 9/10 and said: “The MX Master is a lovely mouse that delivers in terms of both form and features… It’s accurate, packed to the brim full of handy extras and comfortable to use over long periods of time. This is reflected in the price. The Master will set you back £79.99, which is more than some consumers would even dream of shelling out on a peripheral. If, however, you have the money to spend and are looking for a little va-va-voom from your mouse, we can hardly recommend it more.”

Consider the price problem solved; £36.99 for this mouse puts it in a whole new price class and is a stonking deal.

