No debate, this Logitech MX Master deal is hands down THE Prime Day bargain

The Logitech MX Master is an enduring favourite for a number of reasons – and right now, you can pick is up for just £37 on Amazon with this Prime Day deal. ‘Bargain’ is right.

Larger and heavier than many mice, the Logitech MX Master is a favourite with both gamers and designers, as its size lends itself to a more relaxed, and less claw-like grip.

The Logitech MX Master’s speed-adaptive scroll wheel can be fine-tuned to suit your tastes, plus it can be paired with up to three devices at once, so you can have this hooked up to your desktop PC at work and then instantly switch over to your gaming laptop when you get home.

This model on offer is sold as the ‘Logitech MX Master for AMZ’ and as such will feature Amazon branding on the box when it arrives in the post, but, to all intents and purposes, it’s the same classic Logitech MX Master.

When we reviewed the original Logitech MX Master, here’s what we said:

“The MX Master is a lovely mouse that delivers in terms of both form and features. Most importantly, it works almost perfectly… It’s accurate, packed to the brim full of handy extras and comfortable to use over long periods of time.

“An instantly recognisable mouse that’s great to use, as long as you can afford it.”

Now, thanks to this £15.48 discount, chances are you can afford it. Screw, it, buy ten, and get those Christmas stocking fillers in right now.

