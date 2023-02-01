Logitech launch gaming G FITS true wireless earbuds in the UK

After bringing its innovative FITS earbuds to the UK in 2022, two years after they went on sale in the U.S., Logitech/Ultimate Ears has wasted little time in launching another true wireless pair in the G FITS.

The Logitech G FITS are true wireless gaming earbuds, and like the UE FITS they are built to mould to any ear to create a unique fit by using Logitech’s Lightform technology within sixty seconds. Using Lightspeed and Bluetooth wireless, the G FITS are intended to provide gaming-grade audio to PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The G FITS are the first earbuds to feature the Lightspeed wireless technology, which Logitech says gives users a pro-grade connection, high-performance audio, strong connection and long battery life. Indeed, the G FITS boast an extended battery over the UE FITS with 10 hours available in buds but only 12 hours more with the charging case for 22 in total.

Connection to gaming devices is via USB-A or USB-C connection, with 7 hours of listening possible and another 8 with the charging case. For in-game communication, each bud contains two built-in beamforming microphones so you’ll be able to heard loud and clear by your friends.

Logitech describes the sounds delivered by the G FITS as warm and detailed, with deep punchy bass. Download the G FITS app and users can customise the bud’s EQ with audio presets optimised for first-person shooters: role playing games, music, podcasts, Bass Boost as well as the option to create their own EQ profile.

Available in black or white finishes, the G FITS are already available in the United States ($229), and £229 in the UK.

Be sure to keep a look out for our review of the UE FITS, which carries similar technology to the G FITS.