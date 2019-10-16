Logitech has a keyboard and mouse built for Chrome OS

Fresh off the back of Google revealing the Pixelbook Go, accessories manufacturer Logitech has announced it has a new wireless keyboard and mouse designed with Chrome OS in mind.

This is far more obvious with the keyboard – the K580 – which deviates from the company’s other multi-device keyboards by having Chrome OS-specific keys. The dedicated Google Assistant button is accompanied by a row of Chrome OS shortcut keys, to save Pixelbook users struggling to remember what key they bound the ‘show open windows’ key to.

Like other keyboards in Logitech’s wireless range, it can be connected to up to three devices, switching with a tap of the buttons, and there’s also a lip to place your phone on, if you decide to make your handset one of the three. The battery should be good for three years, according to the company, which is certainly appealing.

The mouse – the M355 – is a less convincing sell, because there’s really nothing here that suggests it’s any more useful for Chromebooks than any other clicker. Logitech simply says it’s “ideal for use with any of your Chrome OS devices,” but that’s it. It’s got a rubber scroll wheel and can use either Bluetooth or a Logitech USB dongle. This one will get 18 months of use on battery, so pretty solid too.

Both go on sale today, with the K580 keyboard costing $50 (~£40) and the M355 mouse selling for $30 (~£24). We couldn’t find it up for sale in any of the usual UK haunts yet, so we’ll have to wait and see whether Logitech goes for a $1/£1 conversion or not.

Does your Chromebook need a dedicated Chrome OS keyboard, or are you happy making do with a comfortable Windows one instead? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

