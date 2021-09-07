 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech is introducing the all-in-one Logi Dock

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Logitech has announced the all-in-one dock that should simplify your workspace and keep your desk decluttered.

Since a lot of us are now working from home in makeshift offices, it’s important to stay organised and keep your desk space tidy to make working easier.

Today, Logitech announced the release of its latest product which should come in handy if you’re a particularly messy worker. The Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station that could be a great solution to keep everything in one place.

The Logi Dock has one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone that’s also certified for Google, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, so it should have no problem connecting to various work calls throughout the day.

Logitech Logi Dock

The dock should also help organise any stray cables laying around, as it provides a single connection point for desktop devices. You can connect up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors while still charging a laptop up to 100W.

Plus, Logi Dock was made to integrate with Logi Tune, an app that helps you control and customise Logitech collaboration devices. Some features include calendar integration, which means the Logi Dock will use lighting cues to notify you of a meeting you put in your calendar weeks ago, with buttons to join, mute or toggle your camera settings on-call.

There also shouldn’t be any audio issues here, as the Logi dock is built with enterprise-grade audio and a noise-cancelling speakerphone. There is also the ability to switch your audio to a Zone Wireless headset or the Zone Wireless earbuds if you’re wanting to have a more private discussion.

Logitech Logi Dock

You can get the Logi Dock in two colours, White and Graphite, though Logitech did specify that Graphite is only for Microsoft Teams.

The all-in-one desktop speaker will be available globally at the end of the year with an expected retail price of around $399.

You might like…

LG’s XBOOM 360 is a powerful speaker disguised as a lantern

LG’s XBOOM 360 is a powerful speaker disguised as a lantern

Hannah Davies 14 hours ago
Logitech G733 Review

Logitech G733 Review

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Logitech’s new wireless earbuds designed to make the most of Zoom calls

Logitech’s new wireless earbuds designed to make the most of Zoom calls

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.