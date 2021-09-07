Logitech is introducing the all-in-one Logi Dock

Logitech has announced the all-in-one dock that should simplify your workspace and keep your desk decluttered.

Since a lot of us are now working from home in makeshift offices, it’s important to stay organised and keep your desk space tidy to make working easier.

Today, Logitech announced the release of its latest product which should come in handy if you’re a particularly messy worker. The Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station that could be a great solution to keep everything in one place.

The Logi Dock has one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone that’s also certified for Google, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, so it should have no problem connecting to various work calls throughout the day.

The dock should also help organise any stray cables laying around, as it provides a single connection point for desktop devices. You can connect up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors while still charging a laptop up to 100W.

Plus, Logi Dock was made to integrate with Logi Tune, an app that helps you control and customise Logitech collaboration devices. Some features include calendar integration, which means the Logi Dock will use lighting cues to notify you of a meeting you put in your calendar weeks ago, with buttons to join, mute or toggle your camera settings on-call.

There also shouldn’t be any audio issues here, as the Logi dock is built with enterprise-grade audio and a noise-cancelling speakerphone. There is also the ability to switch your audio to a Zone Wireless headset or the Zone Wireless earbuds if you’re wanting to have a more private discussion.

You can get the Logi Dock in two colours, White and Graphite, though Logitech did specify that Graphite is only for Microsoft Teams.

The all-in-one desktop speaker will be available globally at the end of the year with an expected retail price of around $399.