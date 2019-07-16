Save 61% on Logitech’s best smart remote control

The Logitech Harmony Elite remote control and hub has been reduced by £184 in this Prime Day deal. You can now pick up the Harmony Elite for just £115.99.

This Prime Day deal has seen the Logitech Harmony Elite slashed to its lowest price yet in 2019. The £184 off amounts to well over 50% off the usual £299.99 RRP. The smart remote is reduced for non-Prime members too but only down to £179.95. So for the very best price, you should really sign up to Amazon Prime first – or jump on it right away if you are already signed up.

The Logitech Harmony Elite has sat as the king of smart remotes for some time now. Logitech is the go-to company for smart remotes and the Harmony Elite is its flagship product. The Harmony Elite just feels like a premium device. The experience is truly a futuristic one – with the remote featuring a screen on the front to help you control your devices.

The Harmony Elite allows you to create activities – combining commands of set-top boxes, TVs, Blu-ray players, game consoles and smart home devices. An activity like “Watch Movie” could bring together turning on your TV, your Blu-ray player, selecting the correct input and dimming your room’s lights – all with one press.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we absolutely loved the Logitech Harmony Elite. Our review said: “I can’t imagine living without the Harmony Elite anymore, which is recommendation enough. That doesn’t mean everyone should rush out and buy one. However, it’s the best (and only) way to make your home AV system and smart home work together.

In fact, it’s great even without the “smart” features – although it’s harder to justify the price without them. If the price is the sticking point, cheaper Harmony Hub alternatives do the same for less.

There’s no finer way to consign your old remotes to a dusty, forgotten drawer”.

With less than eight hours to go of Prime Day, now really is the time to bag this Logitech Harmony Elite remote control and hub deal. You will be getting a massive saving of 61% – that’s £184 off the regular RRP.

