Logitech Harmony Elite lowest ever Black Friday deal is still going

The Logitech Harmony Elite remote and accompanying hub can seriously supercharge your smart home. You can now save £50 in the Amazon Black Friday countdown sale.

The Logitech Harmony Elite is so much more than just the cheap IR blasting universal remotes you might have seen elsewhere. It can control practically anything you can think of through infrared learning, but it also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls built into its hub. Now that it’s just £119.99 – the lowest it’s ever been from Amazon – it’s a must have for anyone looking for some serious smart home automation.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control – Early Black Friday Deal Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control The missing link in any serious smart-home project. Control up to 15 home entertainment and connected home devices with this smart remote. Now at its lowest ever price from Amazon.

Related: Best Black Friday deals

The Harmony Elite can see network connected devices like your multiroom speakers or your soundbar, smart lighting, home heating, electric blinds and more. You can then set up activities and control everything from your Logitech Harmony remote. Imagine pressing one button and having your TV power on, automatically change to the right input, your soundbar power on and your lights dim for movie night. It makes everything eminently simple. There’s even a touchscreen on the remote so the buttons dynamically change to your current activity. There are plenty of shortcut buttons you can configure to control the likes of your Philips Hue bulbs or, if you’re really fancy, your smart blinds. It’s like living in the future.

The other great aspect is that the Logitech Harmony works fantastically well with Amazon Alexa, too, so you can trigger any of these events with just your voice. Just say ‘Alexa turn on the TV’ and it can run your activity. Then say ‘Alexa turn up the volume’ and your wish is carried out. It’s a couch potato’s dream and helps open up Amazon Alexa automation to smart devices that don’t necessarily natively support Amazon’s smart assistant.

Fortunately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) (save 50%) is also discounted for Black Friday, so bag one of those if you need one at the same time.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control – Early Black Friday Deal Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control The missing link in any serious smart-home project. Control up to 15 home entertainment and connected home devices with this smart remote. Now at its lowest ever price from Amazon.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.