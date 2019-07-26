Shake up the way you game with a more than half price saving on the Logitech G502 gaming mouse.

Buy now: Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse Proteus Spectrum for £33.99 (down from £69.99)

Offering a whole rainbow of colourful variations, the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse provides its own unique contribution to your overall PC gaming experience.

Logitech Gaming Mouse Deal Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse Proteus Spectrum RGB Tuneable with 11 Programmable Buttons, Black Loaded with customisable options, make the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse yours with 16.8 million colour and brightness options, as well as the ability to switch between 200 to 12,000 DPI for optimal gaming.

Usually retailing at £69.99, Amazon has cut the price by 51%, making it available to buy before midnight tonight for just £33.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

Bend the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse to your will and utilise the abundance of customisable options to complement your gaming style. Electric in design, light up your mouse with an array of colour and brightness variations – try 16.8 million, the definition of spoilt for choice.

You can also select breathing light patterns and ensure energy saving is a priority with the ability to put your mouse to sleep when you’re not using it. Make your gadgets uniform by syncing up the G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse to other Logitech gaming software.

It doesn’t just look cool however, comfort is also the name of the game here. Kitted out with textured grips, the Logitech G502 mouse is shaped in order to comfortably promote extended gaming time, so you’ll never be punished for those late night gaming binges.

On top of the eleven mappable buttons, the G502 also packs an adjustable hyperfast scroll, ensuring that you won’t be caught short when you’re trying to snipe MachoMan58 from across the map.

Super responsive with its optical sensor, you can also shift DPI anywhere between 200 and 12,000. For non-computer versed individuals, that’s ‘Dots Per Inch’, determining just how detailed an image is. Translated into the context of a computer mouse, switching the DPI on your Logitech G502 gaming mouse determines how accurate your movement is.

A powerful mouse that’s built for serious gamers, what better time to improve your skill level with theLogitech G502 Proteus Spectrum, especially when it’s going for less than half the price before midnight tonight.

