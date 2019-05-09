The Logitech G502 gaming mouse goes wireless without compromise

Logitech G has revealed the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED, a new wireless gaming mouse that boasts the same highly regarded design as the original wired G502, but with added technology crammed inside to make it one of the most advanced gaming peripherals yet.

The biggest focus for the new Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is of course wireless technology, with Logitech G claiming the new mouse is just as responsive as a wired mouse with an ultra-speedy 1ms report rate. This is easily responsive enough for eSport and competitive players.

Logitech’s HERO 16K sensor is another exciting addition, which not only allows users to crank sensitivity up to an industry-leading 16,000 DPI sensitivity, but also sees a 10x improvement for power efficiency when compared to previous generation Logitech gaming mice.

Where does this leave battery life? Logitech reckons the G502 LIGHTSPEED is capable of non-stop gaming for up to 48 hours with lighting activated, and up to 60 hours with the lights turned off. Both of these figures are impressive, but you can essentially have unlimited battery life instead thank to wireless charging when paired with the the compatible Powerplay charging – this is sold separately though, and doesn’t come cheap with a retail price of £110.

Elsewhere, Logitech G has retained the same design and physical features as the fan favourite wired G502 gaming mouse. There are 11 programmable buttons, a dual-mode Hyper-fast scroll wheel and customisable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting on the Logitech G logo to give it that snazzy gaming peripheral look with approximately 16.8 million colours to play with via the Logitech G HUB software.

And despite all the technology crammed inside, the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED only weighs 114g. If that’s too light for you, Logitech G even bundles in optional weights so you can increase the mouse’s heft by an extra 16g.

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse will be available to buy before the end of the month, with a suggested retail price of £129.99.