Logitech G Gaming Handheld leak suggests very modest specs

Specifications for the Logitech G Gaming Handheld have seemingly been leaked online, suggesting a very modest Android device with a strong focus on cloud gaming.

Yesterday we received the first leaked product images of the so-called Logitech G Gaming Handheld, revealing a smart handheld with Nintendo Switch Lite vibes and a clean custom Android UI.

Now we have a much better idea of what might be on the inside of that device’s shell when it launches some time this year. WinFuture has discovered an entry in the Geekbench 5 benchmarking test from a device named the Logitech GR0006. This name corresponds to a US FCC entry from the so-called “Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld”.

The identity seems pretty nailed on, then. As for the specs themselves, they’re unlikely to set any hearts aflutter. The single-core (541) and multi-score (1661) CPU results from Geekbench paint the picture of a lower-end chip, and certainly no gaming titan.

Mentions of Qualcomm as the chip manufacturer and “Atoll” as the motherboard point specifically to the Snapdragon 720G. This is a lower-mid-range chip from 2020 that appeared in such humble hardware as the Realme 8 Pro. The ‘G’ indicates that it had a gaming focus, with improved GPU performance compared to its contemporaries.

We also learn that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will run on a mere 4GB of RAM.

Of course, none of this is likely to prove detrimental given the device’s primary function as a cloud gaming device. It’s designed to host gaming content that’s being processed on powerful servers rather than locally, through services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

What it might mean is that any Android games you install – as indicated by the presence of the Google Play Store on those leaked images – will only run moderately well here.

In our review of the aforementioned Realme 8 Pro we found that “Fortnite plays at 30fps, Medium visuals, with occasional noticeable drops in frame rate that may encourage you to play with the game’s dynamic resolution slider a bit”.