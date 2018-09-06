The Logitech Crayon is a £65 Apple Pencil alternative for the new iPad

Earlier in the year, Apple and Logitech announced the Logitech Crayon – an affordable stylus that works with the latest iPad.

The Logitech Crayon was initially priced at $49, seemingly making it an affordable alternative to the $99/£89 Apple Pencil sold with the iPad Pro. However, there was a fairly significant catch: the Logitech Crayon was only available to schools.

That’s about to change, though, as Logitech has just announced that its Crayon stylus will be going on sale at Apple’s physical and online stores from September 12 – the same day we’re expecting the new iPad Pro (2018) to be launched alongside the iPhone XS – as well as through Logitech’s website.

The Logitech Crayon will cost $70/£65 for consumers and will start rolling out to additional UK retailers in October 2018, Logitech tells us.

The third-party stylus is currently compatible with the new 9.7-inch iPad (2018), which runs schools just $299 and starts at $329/£319 for everyone else.

The Crayon, which has an 8-hour battery life, works with updated apps like Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, Microsoft Office and Explain Everything.

“Logitech Crayon is the first digital pencil designed for the new iPad and leverages technology found in Apple Pencil to deliver sub-pixel precision, low latency and support for tilt in a design that’s perfect for students. iPad features palm-rejection technology and can tell the difference between Logitech Crayon and a hand resting on the display, so students can write and draw naturally, just as they would with traditional pencil and paper,” a Logitech spokesperson said when the Crayon launched.

