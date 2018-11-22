Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam is at its cheapest ever price on Amazon

Fancy getting your hands on one of the best webcams you can buy at a massive discount? We’ve got you covered.

The Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam is currently on sale for just £24.99, a steep discount that makes it cheaper than it’s ever been before since it was launched, several years ago. Want to check out our other Black Friday deals? There’s plenty of stuff out there for the savvy consumer.

While it’s been around a while, the C920 HD Pro is still punching above its weight at this price, with full 1080p support, allowing streamers and those recording YouTube content a professional-standard offering. If you’re often in remote business meetings or having Skype chats with your grandparents, this is a great option too, offering a clear and precise view instead of presenting a smeary low quality vision of your face.

It gets better, there’s a dual microphone system that captures stereo audio and filters out unwanted background noise, while HD light correction should help to keep your images well-contrasted even if you’re in low or high lit areas.

We’ve never reviewed this, but I’ve had one at home for the last 18 months that I use nearly daily, and people often comment on how nice my face looks. I’m not even a good looking guy, it’s just a great quality camera at a decent price.

Don’t just take my word for it, Lee from Amazon says: “I have been using this webcam for some time now and I love it. The picture quality is amazing and the auto focus is amazing in changing light conditions. I work from home quite a bit and being on video conference calls with my colleagues at the office is a regular part of the job. The microphone and picture quality is better than most of the cameras at work. It fits perfectly on many screen sizes thanks to the adjustable clip and can even be placed on a desk as a result. Whether you’re on Skype, or a conference call this camera will suit your needs”

