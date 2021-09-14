 large image

Logitech adding Tap IP and Tap Scheduler for hybrid working

Logitech has been focusing on hybrid working more than ever, with Tap IP and Tap Scheduler made to make working easier.

Logitech is continuing its journey in hybrid working from the Logidock with two new meeting and collaboration controls, the Tap IP and the Touch Scheduler.

Tap IP

Logitech Tap IP is a touch controller that makes it easier to join meetings. It supports Microsoft Teams on Android and Zoom, as well as other video conferencing services, so you should have no issues logging into your morning meetings.

Tap IP can be installed easily via an IP-based connection to your network, and secure cable management means it should be able to fit on any desk without causing too much clutter.

Logitech Tap IP

The screen is 10.1-inches with LED backlighting and a 1280 x 800 resolution, along with an integrated ultrasonic speaker. The Tap IP can sit on your desk at an angle for easy viewing or be mounted on the wall, for those with no desk space to spare.

The Logitech Tap IP will be available during Autumn this year and will retail for $699, we’ll be sure to update this page once we know the retail price in other countries.

Tap Scheduler

Logitech’s Tap Scheduler features a 10-1-inch touchscreen with a built-in lighting system that can signal room availability at a distance. This is a device meant more for the office, as mounting it outside an office space means people can check room availability, claim rooms for meetings or book them in advance.

The Tap Scheduler is also compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom Rooms, Robin and Meetio, and is designed for deployment at scale.

High_Resolution_PNG-Tap Scheduler Landing Generic Available

There is also Logitech Select, which offers 24/7 support and alerts functionality in Logitech Sync, among other things. This service plan is designed to help IT professionals, and customers with 50 or more rooms covered by Select will also enjoy the benefits of a customer success manager.

The Tap Scheduler will be available in Autumn for $699, as with the Tap IP we will update this article when we know more about pricing.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
