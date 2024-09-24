Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Loewe’s We Beam is a smart, compact and bright portable projector

Loewe’s year of launches presses on with the announcement of a new product in the We Beam projector.

We actually saw this projector several months ago at the company’s showcase in Berlin but as it’s now officially on sale in the UK, we’re now allowed to talk about it.

First things first, this isn’t a 4K projector as it only supports resolutions up to Full HD 1080p. Nevertheless, you do get HDR support (although Loewe seem a little coy as to which formats), and the We Beam supports screen sizes ranging from 40 to 120-inches.

There’s no mention of brightness (whether in Lumens or ANSI Lumens), so we have no means of comparison in that context with other similarly priced projectors, but Loewe does put the emphasis on ‘bright’ in its press release. Its powered by either its plug-in-power supply or through USB-C, and there’s the option of connecting it to a power bank if you’re not near a mains supply. Adapters for UK, EU, and Australia are included in the packaging.

It comes with an integrated table stand and tripod mount to help in terms of positioning and stabilising the projector, while connectivity extends to HDMI CEC/ARC for connection to an external sound system and sources, a USB-A poer and 3.5mm jack. Set-up is made easier through automatic screen alignment and keystone correction.

Streaming support caters for apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube through the Loewe OS. You can also cast to the device via Miracast.

The projectors 10W speakers are described as offering crisp, clear sound but with HDMI ARC support and Bluetooth connectivity you could add a speaker of your choice. Perhaps even Loewe’s We Hear Pro speaker

You can purchase the Loewe We Beam projector from the likes of Currys and Amazon from September 2024 onwards. The recommended retail price is £849.

