Loewe’s new inspire dr+ Ultra HD OLED TV range is entirely homegrown

Loewe has announced the inspire dr+ range of high-end Ultra HD OLED TV sets, which have been made entirely at the company’s HQ.

The premium German brand has unveiled the four-strong inspire Ultra HD OLED range, which offers up 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch size options. All feature a brand new chassis design with hidden connections and a detachable magnetic rear cover as part of a flexible 360-degree rear housing unit.

They’ve then been finished with the kind of fabric-covers and basalt grey tone that we’ve come to expect of the brand.

Perhaps the most exciting news here to keen TV tech observers is that each model features a state-of-the-art OLED panel made at Loewe’s own HQ in Kronach, Germany. As we reported back in April, Loewe has set up a high-grade on-site production facility that commenced churning out TVs only last month.

It means that the entire manufacturing process for its television sets – from design and software development to prototype construction and final assembly – is now all carried out on-site. Loewe’s ‘Engineered & Made in Germany’ seal of approval takes on a whole new meaning as a result.

Loewe claims that these panels are of the utmost quality, with each inspire TV individually pre-calibrated at the company’s factory in order to meet filmmaker picture and colour standards. Dolby Vision is also supported, as you might expect.

The Loewe inspire dr+ range comes with the brand’s latest operating system, os8, which offers access to all the usual streaming platforms. These can be accessed at the touch of a button, or with your voice via the remote control’s built-in mic.

Each TV in the range features two HDMI 2.1 inputs, supporting the latest versions of CEC, HDCP, ALLM and VRR at an output of 4K and 120Hz. Dolby Atmos is also supported through eARC.

Pricing starts at £2,799 for the Loewe inspire dr+ 48 OLED Ultra HD SL8, moving up to £3,099 for the 55-inch, £3,899 for the 65-inch, and £5,999 for the 77-inch range-topper.

In terms of availability, the two smaller models will be offered this month, while the 65- and 77-inch models will be made available to buy in September.