Loewe unveils new sub-brand with vibrant speakers and TVs

German manufacturer Loewe has announced the launch of its new sub-brand, We. by Loewe, along with the first We. speakers and TVs.

The brand is launching two wireless speakers under the We.Hear name and four We.See TVs, designed to target those searching for stylish and affordable TV and audio options.

The We.Hear 1 and We.Hear 2 feature almost identical cylindrical designs in two different sizes. Both speakers are available in a vibrant array of colours, including coral red, aqua blue, storm grey and cool grey, and come with a tapered cotton strap for carry. Both also take advantage of IPX6 water resistance ratings and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

The We.Hear 1 measures 90 x 220 x 83mm and weighs 0.74kg, while the We.Hear 2 is bigger and heavier at 118 x 290 x 112mm and 2kg.

In terms of power, the We.Hear 2 offers 2x 15W RMS and 60W in total. The We.Hear 1 can produce 2x 10W RMS and a peak of 40W. The We.Hear 2 also takes advantage of a larger 4000 mAh battery and longer 15-17 hour battery life compared to the We.Hear 2’s 2000 mAh battery and 12-14 hours.

The We.Hear 1 is priced at £99, while the We.Hear 2 will cost you £169

Loewe also announced four E-LED TVs under the new We.See line – the We.See 55, We.See 50, We.See 43 and We.See 32.

All four models feature a full 360-degree form comparable to that on Loewe’s bild 9, albeit in much more vibrant colours. Like the We.Hear speakers, the We.See TVs are available in coral red, aqua blue and storm grey.

There’s a fabric cover to hide any messy wires and the TVs can be placed on a TV stand or mounted on your wall. There’s also an 80W Dolby Atmos soundbar built-in. It looks very much like Sky Glass to us.

The 55, 50 and 43-inch models feature Ultra HD resolutions, along with HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, while the 32-inch TV is a Full HD set with HLG and HDR10 but no Dolby Vision.

As far as content goes, the We.See TVs support a wide array of apps and streaming services, which include the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Freeview Play (for the UK catch-up apps).

The We.See 55 is priced at £1,599, while the We.See 50 costs £1,399, the We.See 43 is £1,199 and the We.See 32 is the cheapest at £899.