Loewe’s new OLED TVs aiming for a Stellar performance

After launched its Kylian Mbappé themed wireless speakers, German luxury brand Loewe are back with a new range of OLED TVs they’re called Stellar.

Stellar in name, stellar in performance? Loewe will be hoping that’s the case, with this latest model coming straight of their own OLED assembly line in Kronach, Germany, having struck a deal with LG Display to purchase the “glass” OLED panels at an earlier stage of production and be able to design, develop, and build their TVs from the ground up. And they’re the only TV manufacturer in Europe that can claim this.

That ensures some rather tasty looking TVs to fit in with your home décor, with the rear display made from real concrete (don’t worry, it’s not crazy heavy), encased with a frame that’s made of brushed aluminium. When the TV is turned on, there’s a “distinctive light feature” that produces a synchronised light-show/ambient lighting beneath the bottom bezel that complements the illumintaed logo on the screen Just don’t call it Ambilight.

In true Loewer style, the TV can also be fitted with an optional motorised floor stand that’s operated view remote control (disappointingly, it doesn’t look like you can spin the TV round)

A WOLED (WRGB OLED) screen that features LG Display’s MLA META brightness technology for HDR content, the sound system boasts 200W of power for a sound that’s “rich and precise”. There’s a new operating system onboard in the Loewe os9, based on Samsung’s Tizen interface, and offers a huge number of stremaing services and smart applications. Gamers will appreciate the four HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as VRR support with up 144Hz refresh rates possible.

The Loewe Stellar OLED will be available to purchase in 42- and 55-inch sizes at launch, with 48-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch models arriving later in the year.

Prices for the models are as follows: