Loewe has another TV for you to buy with its We See LCD series

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s been a big year for Loewe as it launches a range of products across a variety of sectors. We’ve always known the German marque for its TVs and it has yet another for customers to gourge on.

It has announced the We. See LCD TVs, which if we remember correctly, we saw at their launch showcase earlier in the year. As you may have guessed, this are LCD TVs and not OLEDs, and according to Loewe they act as the “ideal entry point” into Loewe’s smart TV line-up.

The series consists of two sizes: 43- and 32-inch screens so these would be more suited for smaller rooms like bedrooms or those who lack the space for bigger sizes.

Both screens are edge-lit models, which while that does mean they don’t benefit the local dimming performance of Full-Array displays, it does make them sleeker and slimmer in appearance, which may be helpful with regards to wall-mounting (or you could choose to stick them on tall stands). The VA panel help will help with contrast, and there’s Anti-Lateral Color Wash-out for brighter, richer colours.

Loewe We.SEE lcd 43 floor stand
credit: Loewe

Resolution is also Full HD for the 32-inch model, (which is par for the course at this screen size) with the 43-inch screen a full 4K model. The bigger screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, while the smaller one drops Dolby Vision compatibility. Both sizes are compatible with Dolby Atmos sound.

Boastin the new Loewe os8 operating system there’s access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

The recommended retail price may make you think twice about these being “entry-level” models. The 43-inch model has an RRP of £1200, while the 32-inch currently goes for £900. That’s on the expensive side when there are 42- and 48-inch OLEDs retailing for similar prices.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

