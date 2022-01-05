 large image

Loewe celebrates 99th anniversary with extravagant bild s.77 OLED TV

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

2021 saw German AV outfit Loewe return to the limelight and it’s moving full steam ahead with its latest products. 2022 is the company’s 99th birthday and it’s doing so with its usual air of elegance.

It’s commemorating the occasion with the limited edition bild s.77 TV, with only 99 models to be made available.

Handcrafted at the company’s headquarters in Kronach with genuine gold-plated elements that have been fused into the design of the TV, Loewe says the bild s.77 is a mesh of luxury design and technology. It features a gold-plated Loewe signature flag, signature ring and badge, which signifies its numerical position in the collection.

The OLED screen is 77-inches and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, while audio is provided by an integrated soundbar that features ten forward-facing drivers with 120W of power at its disposal.

Loewe bild s.77 OLED limited edition
Loewe, bild s.77 edition, available for £12,999 on loewe.tv

The bild s.77 features Loewe’s Kinematic technology, a mechanism that ‘lifts’ the display when the TV is activated to reveal the soundbar beneath. Loewe has done this to ensure the TV looks beautiful from all angles even when turned off, so the presence of the soundbar doesn’t spoil the “clean lines and sophisticated design” that Loewe’s television sets are known for.

The audio system also makes use of Mimi Defined technology that can tailor audio levels to an individual’s hearing abilities, revealing more detail that would otherwise go unnoticed.

There’s a 2TB SSD hard disk integrated into the TV for recording up to two programmes simultaneously, while in terms of connectivity the bild s.77 features four HDMI 2.0b ports, two USB 3.0, Optical, LAN, and Bluetooth wireless streaming. Also thrown into the bargain is an Apple TV 4K box, smart cover (in graphite grey) and 2m HDMI cable.

All of this can be had for just £12,999. The bild s.77 limited edition OLED is available to purchase now from Loewe.TV, and can be found at high-end retailers such as Harrods.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

