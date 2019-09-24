Loads of key Google Pixel 4 XL details have just leaked

More light has been shed on the Pixel 4 XL, just weeks before its official launch. There’s plenty of new info on the screen, battery and more.

We already know quite a lot about the Pixel 4 thanks to steady stream of revealing reports, but things just got even clearer.

Related: Best smarphones

A site called Nextrift has claimed to have got its hands on a Pixel 4 XL, and the report gives us a decent idea of what it will look and feel like, and (more importantly) how it will perform.

We already knew that the Pixel 4 range would ditch the distinctive two-tone matte and gloss finish which had been a distinctive part of the series.

This report claims that the new finish has a such light matte finish that it’s very similar texture to the glossy glass most handsets sport. The notch is large, as we expected, almost certainly because it will house the sensors necessary for Google’s Soli air gesture system.

The screen reportedly measures in at 6.23-inches diagonally and has a 3040 x 1440 resolution. But the most interesting aspect is perhaps the 90Hz refresh rate (matching the OnePlus 7 Pro), a considerable upgrade on the industry standard of 60Hz, which should ensure a very smooth interface.

The report all but confirms that the Pixel 4 XL will run on the Snapdragon 855 chip (rather than the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a gaming-focused upgrade), with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 3700mAh battery.

Related: Best Android phones

Taking leaves from Apple’s book, this generation of Pixels will only offer Face Unlock: there isn’t a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear or embedded in the screen.

While these details seem to concur with what we know so far, fortunately we won’t have to wait longer for official confirmation: the launch event will take place on October 15.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…