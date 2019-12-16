Loads of details about the Galaxy S11 Plus’ camera just ‘leaked’

Fresh details about Samsung’s fabled Galaxy S11 Plus phablet have ‘leaked’ online and, if accurate, there’s plenty to get excited about.

The information stemmed from serial leaker Ice Universe on Twitter earlier today. The leak suggests the Galaxy S11 Plus will feature an upgraded rear camera with regular, ultra-wide angle, periscope zoom and ToF sensors.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don’t know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

The information isn’t official, and even if it is accurate, the setup detailed isn’t revolutionary, but it paints a petty when paired with past rumours about the Galaxy S11’s camera.

Prior industry rumblings that Samsung is working to seriously improve its next batch of flagship phones’ imaging powers.

Ice Universe released a separate “leak” suggesting the phone will use Samsung’s spiffy new 108-megapixel sensor as it’s main camera. We haven’t tested a phone with the sensor yet but it’s on paper an impressive bit of kit that should offer better low light performance and improved zoom functionality, compared to the unit seen in Samsung’s current Galaxy S10-line.

The front camera is also rumoured to be getting a spruce. Multiple reports have emerged online suggesting Samsung will ditch the Galaxy S10’s hole-punch front camera housing in favour of an “under screen” design.

The news will be welcomed by Samsung fans. The Galaxy S10 is a great phone with a rear camera that’s more than good enough to meet most people’s needs. But it fails to match the performance and image quality of competing phones.

These include key competitors like the super expensive Huawei P30 Pro and more affordable blowers, like the Pixel 3a. Both offer better low light performance and are capable of producing more realistic photos than the Galaxy S10, which can over-process shots.

The Galaxy S11 is one of many next-generation flagship phones rumoured to be getting a serious camera upgrade. Apple is also believed to be working to re-establish its lead as one of the best mobile phone camera makers in 2020 with its hotly rumoured iPhone 12.

